Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 941,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.70 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

