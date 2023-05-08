Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HZNP opened at $112.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.