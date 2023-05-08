Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $831.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

