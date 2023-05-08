Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,005 shares of company stock valued at $46,075,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $411.27 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

