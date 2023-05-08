Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCG stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

