Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,601.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,023,000 after acquiring an additional 470,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

