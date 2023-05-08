BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 78.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

