Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 182,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 88,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

