Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,572 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,572 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,777,000 after acquiring an additional 574,630 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $98.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,227 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.12.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.