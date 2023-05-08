Brooktree Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 88,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 297,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,906,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

