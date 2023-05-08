Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $105.00 at DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.42.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $111.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.