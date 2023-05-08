Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

