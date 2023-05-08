Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

