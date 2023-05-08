Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $129.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

