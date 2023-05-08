Citigroup Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $135.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $172,679.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

See Also

