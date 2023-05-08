CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.90. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 600.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.