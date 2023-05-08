Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 269,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 313,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Citigroup upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of COLM opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

