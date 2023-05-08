Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

