Conifer (CNFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Conifer

In related news, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

