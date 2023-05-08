Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $83.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.