Crescent Energy (CRGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Crescent Energy Trading Up 3.9 %
CRGY opened at $11.08 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
