Crescent Energy (CRGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

CRGY opened at $11.08 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

