Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LLC CA

Cutler Group LLC CA lowered its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CEQP opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,911.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

