Cutler Group LLC CA Buys 2,967 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in MBIA were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MBIA by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

