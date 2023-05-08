Cutler Group LLC CA Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 948,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 68,478 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

