Cutler Group LLC CA Sells 4,687 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cutler Group LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 533.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OGN opened at $22.52 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
