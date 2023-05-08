Cutler Group LLC CA Sells 4,687 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cutler Group LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 533.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN opened at $22.52 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

