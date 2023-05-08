CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $109.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.84.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

