DA Davidson Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $57.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1,447.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 403,602 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $37,565,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

