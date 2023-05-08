Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,723 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,272.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,331,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -283.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

