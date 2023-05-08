Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,981,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Denbury by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 27,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Denbury Price Performance

NYSE DEN opened at $88.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.