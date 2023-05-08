Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

