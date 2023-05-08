Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 548 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $10,532.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 948,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,227,556.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,000 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $19,990.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 245 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 133 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,394.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,549 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $29,895.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,466 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $8,962.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $8.13 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 118.26 and a quick ratio of 118.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

