Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 266,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.