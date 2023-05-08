Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 88,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 297,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

