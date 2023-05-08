Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE opened at $166.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

