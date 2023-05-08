Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells $90,900.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Endeavor Group stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

