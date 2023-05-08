EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,452.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

