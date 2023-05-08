Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

Insider Activity

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $145,571.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.