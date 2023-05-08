Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,555 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

ATO opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

