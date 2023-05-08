Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

