Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,347 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 255,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $81.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

