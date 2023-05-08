Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 172,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.29 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

