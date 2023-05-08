Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.57 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,363,000 after purchasing an additional 143,928 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

