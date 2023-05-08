Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

