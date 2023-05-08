Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.54 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.49.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

