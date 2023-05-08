Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $221.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

