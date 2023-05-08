Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $203.54 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.49.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

