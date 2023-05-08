European Wax Center (EWCZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. European Wax Center has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 33.40%. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.