Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.