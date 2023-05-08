Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $77.44 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Argus lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

