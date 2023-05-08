Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,600,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $16,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,100 shares of company stock worth $3,777,839 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

